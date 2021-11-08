There's Been No Shortage Of Growth Recently For Luna Innovations' (NASDAQ:LUNA) Returns On Capital

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So on that note, Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Luna Innovations is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.038 = US$3.8m ÷ (US$129m - US$28m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

Thus, Luna Innovations has an ROCE of 3.8%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Electronic industry average of 9.7%.

NasdaqCM:LUNA Return on Capital Employed November 8th 2021

In the above chart we have measured Luna Innovations' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

The Trend Of ROCE

Luna Innovations has recently broken into profitability so their prior investments seem to be paying off. The company was generating losses five years ago, but now it's earning 3.8% which is a sight for sore eyes. Not only that, but the company is utilizing 153% more capital than before, but that's to be expected from a company trying to break into profitability. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, both common traits of a multi-bagger.

The Key Takeaway

Long story short, we're delighted to see that Luna Innovations' reinvestment activities have paid off and the company is now profitable. And a remarkable 673% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Luna Innovations can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

Luna Innovations does have some risks though, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Luna Innovations that you might be interested in.

For those who like to invest in solid companies, check out this free list of companies with solid balance sheets and high returns on equity.

