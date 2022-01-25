There's Been No Shortage Of Growth Recently For Ingles Markets' (NASDAQ:IMKT.A) Returns On Capital

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So when we looked at Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKT.A) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Ingles Markets is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.20 = US$340m ÷ (US$2.0b - US$306m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Therefore, Ingles Markets has an ROCE of 20%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Consumer Retailing industry average of 8.0% it's much better.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating Ingles Markets' past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Are Returns Trending?

Ingles Markets' ROCE growth is quite impressive. More specifically, while the company has kept capital employed relatively flat over the last five years, the ROCE has climbed 121% in that same time. So it's likely that the business is now reaping the full benefits of its past investments, since the capital employed hasn't changed considerably. On that front, things are looking good so it's worth exploring what management has said about growth plans going forward.

In Conclusion...

To sum it up, Ingles Markets is collecting higher returns from the same amount of capital, and that's impressive. And with a respectable 93% awarded to those who held the stock over the last five years, you could argue that these developments are starting to get the attention they deserve. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

