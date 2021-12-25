There's Been No Shortage Of Growth Recently For Fossil Group's (NASDAQ:FOSL) Returns On Capital

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So when we looked at Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Fossil Group is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = US$106m ÷ (US$1.4b - US$569m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2021).

So, Fossil Group has an ROCE of 13%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Luxury industry average of 14%.

NasdaqGS:FOSL Return on Capital Employed December 25th 2021

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Fossil Group, check out these free graphs here.

So How Is Fossil Group's ROCE Trending?

You'd find it hard not to be impressed with the ROCE trend at Fossil Group. We found that the returns on capital employed over the last five years have risen by 35%. That's not bad because this tells for every dollar invested (capital employed), the company is increasing the amount earned from that dollar. In regards to capital employed, Fossil Group appears to been achieving more with less, since the business is using 57% less capital to run its operation. If this trend continues, the business might be getting more efficient but it's shrinking in terms of total assets.

For the record though, there was a noticeable increase in the company's current liabilities over the period, so we would attribute some of the ROCE growth to that. The current liabilities has increased to 42% of total assets, so the business is now more funded by the likes of its suppliers or short-term creditors. Given it's pretty high ratio, we'd remind investors that having current liabilities at those levels can bring about some risks in certain businesses.

In Conclusion...

In summary, it's great to see that Fossil Group has been able to turn things around and earn higher returns on lower amounts of capital. And since the stock has fallen 61% over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here. With that in mind, we believe the promising trends warrant this stock for further investigation.

If you want to continue researching Fossil Group, you might be interested to know about the 3 warning signs that our analysis has discovered.

For those who like to invest in solid companies, check out this free list of companies with solid balance sheets and high returns on equity.

