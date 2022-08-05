There's Been No Shortage Of Growth Recently For e.l.f. Beauty's (NYSE:ELF) Returns On Capital

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) so let's look a bit deeper.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for e.l.f. Beauty:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.089 = US$40m ÷ (US$514m - US$62m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, e.l.f. Beauty has an ROCE of 8.9%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Personal Products industry average of 20%.

In the above chart we have measured e.l.f. Beauty's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Can We Tell From e.l.f. Beauty's ROCE Trend?

We're glad to see that ROCE is heading in the right direction, even if it is still low at the moment. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 8.9%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 31% more capital is being employed now too. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at e.l.f. Beauty thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

The Bottom Line

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what e.l.f. Beauty has. Since the stock has returned a solid 46% to shareholders over the last five years, it's fair to say investors are beginning to recognize these changes. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

