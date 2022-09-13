There's Been No Shortage Of Growth Recently For Dream Finders Homes' (NASDAQ:DFH) Returns On Capital

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So on that note, Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Dream Finders Homes:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = US$247m ÷ (US$2.1b - US$257m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, Dream Finders Homes has an ROCE of 13%. In isolation, that's a pretty standard return but against the Consumer Durables industry average of 17%, it's not as good. NasdaqGS:DFH Return on Capital Employed September 13th 2022

So How Is Dream Finders Homes' ROCE Trending?

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at Dream Finders Homes. The numbers show that in the last three years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 13%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 417%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

The Key Takeaway

All in all, it's terrific to see that Dream Finders Homes is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. And since the stock has fallen 32% over the last year, there might be an opportunity here. So researching this company further and determining whether or not these trends will continue seems justified.

On a final note, we've found 2 warning signs for Dream Finders Homes that we think you should be aware of.

