There's Been No Shortage Of Growth Recently For DMC Global's (NASDAQ:BOOM) Returns On Capital

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) so let's look a bit deeper.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for DMC Global, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.0066 = US$2.5m ÷ (US$436m - US$60m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

So, DMC Global has an ROCE of 0.7%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Energy Services industry average of 5.6%.

NasdaqGS:BOOM Return on Capital Employed October 23rd 2021

Above you can see how the current ROCE for DMC Global compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for DMC Global.

What Does the ROCE Trend For DMC Global Tell Us?

The fact that DMC Global is now generating some pre-tax profits from its prior investments is very encouraging. Shareholders would no doubt be pleased with this because the business was loss-making five years ago but is is now generating 0.7% on its capital. In addition to that, DMC Global is employing 175% more capital than previously which is expected of a company that's trying to break into profitability. This can tell us that the company has plenty of reinvestment opportunities that are able to generate higher returns.

What We Can Learn From DMC Global's ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that DMC Global has managed to break into profitability and is continuing to reinvest in its business. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

