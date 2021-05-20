There's Been No Shortage Of Growth Recently For Daseke's (NASDAQ:DSKE) Returns On Capital

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So when we looked at Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Daseke:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.065 = US$54m ÷ (US$1.0b - US$209m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

Thus, Daseke has an ROCE of 6.5%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Transportation industry average of 9.9%.

How Are Returns Trending?

We're glad to see that ROCE is heading in the right direction, even if it is still low at the moment. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 6.5%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 62%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Daseke thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

In Conclusion...

In summary, it's great to see that Daseke can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. Astute investors may have an opportunity here because the stock has declined 30% in the last three years. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

Daseke does have some risks, we noticed 3 warning signs (and 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) we think you should know about.

