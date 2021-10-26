There's Been No Shortage Of Growth Recently For Darling Ingredients' (NYSE:DAR) Returns On Capital

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So when we looked at Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Darling Ingredients is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.063 = US$326m ÷ (US$5.8b - US$692m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2021).

Thus, Darling Ingredients has an ROCE of 6.3%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Food industry average of 9.5%.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Darling Ingredients Tell Us?

Darling Ingredients has not disappointed with their ROCE growth. Looking at the data, we can see that even though capital employed in the business has remained relatively flat, the ROCE generated has risen by 80% over the last five years. Basically the business is generating higher returns from the same amount of capital and that is proof that there are improvements in the company's efficiencies. On that front, things are looking good so it's worth exploring what management has said about growth plans going forward.

What We Can Learn From Darling Ingredients' ROCE

In summary, we're delighted to see that Darling Ingredients has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. And a remarkable 486% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

