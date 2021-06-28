There's Been No Shortage Of Growth Recently For Daktronics' (NASDAQ:DAKT) Returns On Capital

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So on that note, Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Daktronics is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.07 = US$16m ÷ (US$375m - US$147m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to May 2021).

Therefore, Daktronics has an ROCE of 7.0%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Electronic industry average of 10%.

How Are Returns Trending?

Daktronics is showing promise given that its ROCE is trending up and to the right. More specifically, while the company has kept capital employed relatively flat over the last five years, the ROCE has climbed 532% in that same time. So it's likely that the business is now reaping the full benefits of its past investments, since the capital employed hasn't changed considerably. The company is doing well in that sense, and it's worth investigating what the management team has planned for long term growth prospects.

The Bottom Line On Daktronics' ROCE

To bring it all together, Daktronics has done well to increase the returns it's generating from its capital employed. Since the stock has only returned 14% to shareholders over the last five years, the promising fundamentals may not be recognized yet by investors. So exploring more about this stock could uncover a good opportunity, if the valuation and other metrics stack up.

On a final note, we've found 1 warning sign for Daktronics that we think you should be aware of.

