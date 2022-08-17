There's Been No Shortage Of Growth Recently For Conduent's (NASDAQ:CNDT) Returns On Capital

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) so let's look a bit deeper.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Conduent, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.033 = US$100m ÷ (US$3.9b - US$895m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, Conduent has an ROCE of 3.3%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the IT industry average of 12%. NasdaqGS:CNDT Return on Capital Employed August 17th 2022

In the above chart we have measured Conduent's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Can We Tell From Conduent's ROCE Trend?

Like most people, we're pleased that Conduent is now generating some pretax earnings. While the business is profitable now, it used to be incurring losses on invested capital five years ago. At first glance, it seems the business is getting more proficient at generating returns, because over the same period, the amount of capital employed has reduced by 53%. The reduction could indicate that the company is selling some assets, and considering returns are up, they appear to be selling the right ones.

Our Take On Conduent's ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that Conduent has been able to turn things around and earn higher returns on lower amounts of capital. Although the company may be facing some issues elsewhere since the stock has plunged 72% in the last five years. In any case, we believe the economic trends of this company are positive and looking into the stock further could prove rewarding.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Conduent (of which 2 are concerning!) that you should know about.

While Conduent may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

