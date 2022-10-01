There's Been No Shortage Of Growth Recently For CBIZ's (NYSE:CBZ) Returns On Capital

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in CBIZ's (NYSE:CBZ) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for CBIZ:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = US$167m ÷ (US$2.0b - US$531m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, CBIZ has an ROCE of 12%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Professional Services industry average of 13%. NYSE:CBZ Return on Capital Employed October 1st 2022

The Trend Of ROCE

We like the trends that we're seeing from CBIZ. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 12%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 67% more capital is being employed now too. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at CBIZ thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

What We Can Learn From CBIZ's ROCE

To sum it up, CBIZ has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if CBIZ can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

