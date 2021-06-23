There's Been No Shortage Of Growth Recently For Axcelis Technologies' (NASDAQ:ACLS) Returns On Capital

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Axcelis Technologies' (NASDAQ:ACLS) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Axcelis Technologies:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = US$65m ÷ (US$629m - US$84m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

Thus, Axcelis Technologies has an ROCE of 12%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 11% generated by the Semiconductor industry.

NasdaqGS:ACLS Return on Capital Employed June 23rd 2021

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Axcelis Technologies compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Axcelis Technologies Tell Us?

We like the trends that we're seeing from Axcelis Technologies. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 12%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 120%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

Our Take On Axcelis Technologies' ROCE

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what Axcelis Technologies has. Since the stock has returned a staggering 274% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



