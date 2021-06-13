There's Been No Shortage Of Growth Recently For Ampco-Pittsburgh's (NYSE:AP) Returns On Capital

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So when we looked at Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Ampco-Pittsburgh, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.008 = US$2.8m ÷ (US$471m - US$119m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

So, Ampco-Pittsburgh has an ROCE of 0.8%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Metals and Mining industry average of 10%.

NYSE:AP Return on Capital Employed June 13th 2021

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Ampco-Pittsburgh's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating Ampco-Pittsburgh's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

It's great to see that Ampco-Pittsburgh has started to generate some pre-tax earnings from prior investments. While the business is profitable now, it used to be incurring losses on invested capital five years ago. In regards to capital employed, Ampco-Pittsburgh is using 32% less capital than it was five years ago, which on the surface, can indicate that the business has become more efficient at generating these returns. The reduction could indicate that the company is selling some assets, and considering returns are up, they appear to be selling the right ones.

In Conclusion...

In a nutshell, we're pleased to see that Ampco-Pittsburgh has been able to generate higher returns from less capital. Astute investors may have an opportunity here because the stock has declined 47% in the last five years. With that in mind, we believe the promising trends warrant this stock for further investigation.

One more thing to note, we've identified 1 warning sign with Ampco-Pittsburgh and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

While Ampco-Pittsburgh may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.