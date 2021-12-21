There's Been No Shortage Of Growth Recently For A10 Networks' (NYSE:ATEN) Returns On Capital

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So when we looked at A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for A10 Networks:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = US$29m ÷ (US$374m - US$103m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Therefore, A10 Networks has an ROCE of 11%. That's a pretty standard return and it's in line with the industry average of 11%.

NYSE:ATEN Return on Capital Employed December 21st 2021

Above you can see how the current ROCE for A10 Networks compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for A10 Networks.

So How Is A10 Networks' ROCE Trending?

A10 Networks has recently broken into profitability so their prior investments seem to be paying off. The company was generating losses five years ago, but now it's earning 11% which is a sight for sore eyes. Not only that, but the company is utilizing 139% more capital than before, but that's to be expected from a company trying to break into profitability. This can tell us that the company has plenty of reinvestment opportunities that are able to generate higher returns.

On a related note, the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets has decreased to 28%, which basically reduces it's funding from the likes of short-term creditors or suppliers. This tells us that A10 Networks has grown its returns without a reliance on increasing their current liabilities, which we're very happy with.

The Key Takeaway

To the delight of most shareholders, A10 Networks has now broken into profitability. And with a respectable 74% awarded to those who held the stock over the last five years, you could argue that these developments are starting to get the attention they deserve. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

If you'd like to know more about A10 Networks, we've spotted 2 warning signs, and 1 of them is a bit unpleasant.

While A10 Networks isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

