There’s always an alternative

Seems there’s plenty of affection for alternatives these days. Yeah; endearing, right? More and more people are holding alternatives closely, maybe, warmly, even, a vivid reflection of an ability to access a deep variety of products like those – not to mention the supporting technology, according to thinkadvisor.com.

Looking volatility squarely in the kisser, advisors are putting the pedal to the metal when it comes to turning to private funds and alternative investments, according to a bi annual survey of 400 financial advisors reported in October by Broadridge Financial Solutions, as reported by prnewswire.com. "Advisors are acutely feeling the need for diversification in their clients' portfolios but remain dissatisfied with the private fund and alternative investment products and resources available to them, largely due to limited availability and restrictive options. Asset managers are not adequately meeting financial advisors' needs, despite an understandable surge in demand against the backdrop of volatile public markets," said Matthew Schiffman, principal of Distribution Insight at Broadridge Financial Solutions.

"We see this as a strong, long-term opportunity for asset managers to showcase their value by providing product options that meet the growing demand for alternative investments among retail investors."

