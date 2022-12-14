There's a Shortage of Children's Motrin and Tylenol. Here's What to Do About It

If it seems like there's been a new viral illness in your house every week since October, you're not alone. The 2022 fall season has been one of the worst on record when it comes to pediatric respiratory illnesses.

Not only is COVID-19 still circulating, but there's been an uptick in flu and RSV cases these past few months. Throw in your everyday, no-name cold viruses, and it's easy to see why pediatrician offices have been jam-packed with sick patients for weeks on end.

Of course, dealing with a child who's not well is a challenge all by itself. But now, parents are being forced to grapple with yet another challenge -- a lack of pain relief medication.

Recently, there's been a shortage of children's Tylenol and Motrin -- two common drugs used to provide pain relief and bring down fevers. And a big reason is that these medications have been flying off shelves as parents desperately attempt to keep their children comfortable while fighting off viruses.

Of course, if this scenario seems uncomfortably reminiscent of the baby formula shortage that plagued parents earlier this year, well, it's because parents of older children are now in a somewhat similar boat. Here are some options to look at if you're struggling to find pain relief medications for your children.

1. Look at generics

It may be hard to find Tylenol or Motrin right now. But you may have more luck if you're willing to buy the store brand or generic version of these medicines. Since the underlying formulas are the same, your child should get the same relief with a dose of generic ibuprofen as they would with a dose of Motrin. And you might even rack up a lower credit card tab by purchasing generic pain relievers.

2. Ask your pediatrician if you can give an older child a reduced adult dose

So far, there's no indication that regular Motrin and Tylenol supplies are being impacted. So if you have an older child who's capable of swallowing a pill, you may want to ask your doctor if it's possible for them to take a reduced dose. For example, you may be able to cut a pill in half, or have your child take just one pill if the regular adult dose calls for two pills.

3. Shop online

If your local pharmacy or supermarket is out of Motrin and Tylenol, try shopping around online. Giants like Amazon, Walmart, and Target have a vast supplier network, and they may be more likely to get these items back in stock sooner than your local neighborhood store.

The idea of not being able to provide relief for a child when they're sick is scary. Ideally, this children's Tylenol and Motrin shortage will be short-lived. But it may take a while for shelves to get restocked. So until then, you may need to shop elsewhere or look at different solutions for treating your child when they're under the weather.

At the same time, don't undersell the importance of frequent hand-washing. You never know when a random trip to the sink could spare your child a viral illness -- and spare you from having to run all over town looking for pain relief medication.

Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR until 2024

If you're using the wrong credit or debit card, it could be costing you serious money. Our expert loves this top pick, which features a 0% intro APR until 2024, an insane cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee.

In fact, this card is so good that our expert even uses it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

Read our free review

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Maurie Backman has positions in Amazon.com and Target. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon.com, Target, and Walmart. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.