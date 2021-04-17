There's A Lot To Like About Williams-Sonoma's (NYSE:WSM) Upcoming US$0.59 Dividend

It looks like Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. Investors can purchase shares before the 22nd of April in order to be eligible for this dividend, which will be paid on the 28th of May.

Williams-Sonoma's upcoming dividend is US$0.59 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$2.36 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Williams-Sonoma has a trailing yield of 1.4% on the current stock price of $174.31. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Williams-Sonoma has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 23% of its income after tax. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. It paid out 14% of its free cash flow as dividends last year, which is conservatively low.

It's positive to see that Williams-Sonoma's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:WSM Historic Dividend April 17th 2021

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. That's why it's comforting to see Williams-Sonoma's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 21% per annum for the past five years. With earnings per share growing rapidly and the company sensibly reinvesting almost all of its profits within the business, Williams-Sonoma looks like a promising growth company.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the past 10 years, Williams-Sonoma has increased its dividend at approximately 15% a year on average. It's great to see earnings per share growing rapidly over several years, and dividends per share growing right along with it.

Final Takeaway

Should investors buy Williams-Sonoma for the upcoming dividend? Williams-Sonoma has been growing earnings at a rapid rate, and has a conservatively low payout ratio, implying that it is reinvesting heavily in its business; a sterling combination. It's a promising combination that should mark this company worthy of closer attention.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Williams-Sonoma you should know about.

