There's A Lot To Like About Western Alliance Bancorporation's (NYSE:WAL) Upcoming US$0.36 Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) is about to go ex-dividend in just three days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Therefore, if you purchase Western Alliance Bancorporation's shares on or after the 11th of August, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 26th of August.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.36 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$1.40 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Western Alliance Bancorporation stock has a trailing yield of around 1.9% on the current share price of $77.18. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to investigate whether Western Alliance Bancorporation can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 15% of its income after tax.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

NYSE:WAL Historic Dividend August 7th 2022

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. That's why it's comforting to see Western Alliance Bancorporation's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 29% per annum for the past five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the last three years, Western Alliance Bancorporation has lifted its dividend by approximately 13% a year on average. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

Final Takeaway

Should investors buy Western Alliance Bancorporation for the upcoming dividend? Typically, companies that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings are keeping the profits for reinvestment in the business. This strategy can add significant value to shareholders over the long term - as long as it's done without issuing too many new shares. Western Alliance Bancorporation ticks a lot of boxes for us from a dividend perspective, and we think these characteristics should mark the company as deserving of further attention.

While it's tempting to invest in Western Alliance Bancorporation for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Western Alliance Bancorporation you should be aware of.

