There's A Lot To Like About Western Alliance Bancorporation's (NYSE:WAL) Upcoming US$0.25 Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) is about to go ex-dividend in just 2 days. You will need to purchase shares before the 12th of November to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 27th of November.

Western Alliance Bancorporation's next dividend payment will be US$0.25 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$1.00 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Western Alliance Bancorporation has a trailing yield of 2.4% on the current share price of $41.89. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Western Alliance Bancorporation's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to investigate whether Western Alliance Bancorporation can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 23% of its income after tax.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:WAL Historic Dividend November 9th 2020

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. It's encouraging to see Western Alliance Bancorporation has grown its earnings rapidly, up 21% a year for the past five years.

Given that Western Alliance Bancorporation has only been paying a dividend for a year, there's not much of a past history to draw insight from.

Final Takeaway

Has Western Alliance Bancorporation got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Companies like Western Alliance Bancorporation that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings, are usually reinvesting heavily in their business. Perhaps even more importantly - this can sometimes signal management is focused on the long term future of the business. Western Alliance Bancorporation ticks a lot of boxes for us from a dividend perspective, and we think these characteristics should mark the company as deserving of further attention.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Western Alliance Bancorporation is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Western Alliance Bancorporation you should know about.

We wouldn't recommend just buying the first dividend stock you see, though. Here's a list of interesting dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.