There's A Lot To Like About Waste Connections' (NYSE:WCN) Upcoming US$0.23 Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Thus, you can purchase Waste Connections' shares before the 8th of November in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 23rd of November.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.23 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$0.92 per share. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Waste Connections has a trailing yield of approximately 0.7% on its current stock price of $137.7. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Fortunately Waste Connections's payout ratio is modest, at just 37% of profit. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Thankfully its dividend payments took up just 26% of the free cash flow it generated, which is a comfortable payout ratio.

It's positive to see that Waste Connections's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:WCN Historic Dividend November 3rd 2021

Companies that aren't growing their earnings can still be valuable, but it is even more important to assess the sustainability of the dividend if it looks like the company will struggle to grow. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. With that in mind, we're not enthused to see that Waste Connections's earnings per share have remained effectively flat over the past five years. It's better than seeing them drop, certainly, but over the long term, all of the best dividend stocks are able to meaningfully grow their earnings per share. Earnings per share growth in recent times has not been a standout. Yet there are several ways to grow the dividend, and one of them is simply that the company may choose to pay out more of its earnings as dividends.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the last five years, Waste Connections has lifted its dividend by approximately 19% a year on average.

The Bottom Line

Is Waste Connections an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Earnings per share have been flat over this time, but we're intrigued to see that Waste Connections is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow as dividends. This is interesting for a few reasons, as it suggests management may be reinvesting heavily in the business, but it also provides room to increase the dividend in time. Generally we like to see both low payout ratios and strong earnings per share growth, but Waste Connections is halfway there. There's a lot to like about Waste Connections, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.

So while Waste Connections looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Waste Connections that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

