There's A Lot To Like About Unum Group's (NYSE:UNM) Upcoming US$0.30 Dividend

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next two days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Thus, you can purchase Unum Group's shares before the 27th of January in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 18th of February.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.30 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$1.20 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Unum Group has a trailing yield of 4.7% on the current stock price of $25.7. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Unum Group paid out a comfortable 30% of its profit last year.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

NYSE:UNM Historic Dividend January 24th 2022

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. This is why it's a relief to see Unum Group earnings per share are up 2.2% per annum over the last five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Unum Group has delivered 12% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Unum Group? It has been growing its earnings per share somewhat in recent years, although it reinvests more than half its earnings in the business, which could suggest there are some growth projects that have not yet reached fruition. We think this is a pretty attractive combination, and would be interested in investigating Unum Group more closely.

Ever wonder what the future holds for Unum Group? See what the seven analysts we track are forecasting, with this visualisation of its historical and future estimated earnings and cash flow

