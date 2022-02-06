There's A Lot To Like About Truist Financial's (NYSE:TFC) Upcoming US$0.48 Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Thus, you can purchase Truist Financial's shares before the 10th of February in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 1st of March.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.48 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$1.92 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Truist Financial has a trailing yield of 3.0% on the current share price of $63.98. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Truist Financial's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to investigate whether Truist Financial can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Fortunately Truist Financial's payout ratio is modest, at just 41% of profit.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

NYSE:TFC Historic Dividend February 6th 2022

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. For this reason, we're glad to see Truist Financial's earnings per share have risen 10% per annum over the last five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the last 10 years, Truist Financial has lifted its dividend by approximately 12% a year on average. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

The Bottom Line

Is Truist Financial worth buying for its dividend? Typically, companies that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings are keeping the profits for reinvestment in the business. This is one of the most attractive investment combinations under this analysis, as it can create substantial value for investors over the long run. We think this is a pretty attractive combination, and would be interested in investigating Truist Financial more closely.

In light of that, while Truist Financial has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. To help with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Truist Financial that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

