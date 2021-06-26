There's A Lot To Like About Thor Industries' (NYSE:THO) Upcoming US$0.41 Dividend

It looks like Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Accordingly, Thor Industries investors that purchase the stock on or after the 1st of July will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 16th of July.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.41 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$1.64 per share to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Thor Industries has a trailing yield of 1.5% on the current share price of $111.56. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Thor Industries's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Thor Industries has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 16% of its income after tax. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. It paid out 24% of its free cash flow as dividends last year, which is conservatively low.

It's positive to see that Thor Industries's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:THO Historic Dividend June 26th 2021

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. That's why it's comforting to see Thor Industries's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 21% per annum for the past five years. With earnings per share growing rapidly and the company sensibly reinvesting almost all of its profits within the business, Thor Industries looks like a promising growth company.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Thor Industries has lifted its dividend by approximately 19% a year on average. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

The Bottom Line

Should investors buy Thor Industries for the upcoming dividend? Thor Industries has grown its earnings per share while simultaneously reinvesting in the business. Unfortunately it's cut the dividend at least once in the past 10 years, but the conservative payout ratio makes the current dividend look sustainable. It's a promising combination that should mark this company worthy of closer attention.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Thor Industries is facing. Our analysis shows 4 warning signs for Thor Industries and you should be aware of these before buying any shares.

