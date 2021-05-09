There's A Lot To Like About Systemax's (NYSE:SYX) Upcoming US$0.16 Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. Investors can purchase shares before the 14th of May in order to be eligible for this dividend, which will be paid on the 24th of May.

Systemax's upcoming dividend is US$0.16 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.64 per share to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Systemax has a trailing yield of 1.8% on the current share price of $34.78. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Systemax's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Fortunately Systemax's payout ratio is modest, at just 35% of profit. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Over the last year, it paid out more than three-quarters (82%) of its free cash flow generated, which is fairly high and may be starting to limit reinvestment in the business.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:SYX Historic Dividend May 9th 2021

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. That's why it's comforting to see Systemax's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 28% per annum for the past five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Systemax has delivered an average of 26% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past five years of dividend payments. It's great to see earnings per share growing rapidly over several years, and dividends per share growing right along with it.

To Sum It Up

Should investors buy Systemax for the upcoming dividend? Earnings per share have grown at a nice rate in recent times and over the last year, Systemax paid out less than half its earnings and a bit over half its free cash flow. There's a lot to like about Systemax, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.

So while Systemax looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Systemax you should know about.

