There's A Lot To Like About Stock Yards Bancorp's (NASDAQ:SYBT) Upcoming US$0.29 Dividend

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next two days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Therefore, if you purchase Stock Yards Bancorp's shares on or after the 16th of September, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 3rd of October.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.29 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$1.12 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Stock Yards Bancorp has a trailing yield of 1.7% on the current share price of $69.39. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. That's why it's good to see Stock Yards Bancorp paying out a modest 37% of its earnings.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends. NasdaqGS:SYBT Historic Dividend September 13th 2022

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. This is why it's a relief to see Stock Yards Bancorp earnings per share are up 9.0% per annum over the last five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Stock Yards Bancorp has lifted its dividend by approximately 9.2% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

To Sum It Up

Is Stock Yards Bancorp an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Stock Yards Bancorp has seen its earnings per share grow slowly in recent years, and the company reinvests more than half of its profits in the business, which generally bodes well for its future prospects. Stock Yards Bancorp ticks a lot of boxes for us from a dividend perspective, and we think these characteristics should mark the company as deserving of further attention.

While it's tempting to invest in Stock Yards Bancorp for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for Stock Yards Bancorp and you should be aware of these before buying any shares.

A common investing mistake is buying the first interesting stock you see. Here you can find a full list of high-yield dividend stocks.

