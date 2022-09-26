There's A Lot To Like About State Street's (NYSE:STT) Upcoming US$0.63 Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) is about to go ex-dividend in just three days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Therefore, if you purchase State Street's shares on or after the 30th of September, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 13th of October.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.63 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$2.52 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, State Street has a trailing yield of 4.0% on the current stock price of $63.63. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether State Street's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to investigate whether State Street can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Fortunately State Street's payout ratio is modest, at just 31% of profit.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends. NYSE:STT Historic Dividend September 26th 2022

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at State Street, with earnings per share up 7.5% on average over the last five years.

State Street also issued more than 5% of its market cap in new stock during the past year, which we feel is likely to hurt its dividend prospects in the long run. It's hard to grow dividends per share when a company keeps creating new shares.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the last 10 years, State Street has lifted its dividend by approximately 13% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

To Sum It Up

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid State Street? State Street has seen its earnings per share grow slowly in recent years, and the company reinvests more than half of its profits in the business, which generally bodes well for its future prospects. Overall, State Street looks like a promising dividend stock in this analysis, and we think it would be worth investigating further.

Wondering what the future holds for State Street? See what the 12 analysts we track are forecasting, with this visualisation of its historical and future estimated earnings and cash flow

