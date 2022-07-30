There's A Lot To Like About S&T Bancorp's (NASDAQ:STBA) Upcoming US$0.30 Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next three days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Meaning, you will need to purchase S&T Bancorp's shares before the 3rd of August to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 18th of August.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.30 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$1.20 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that S&T Bancorp has a trailing yield of 3.9% on the current share price of $30.94. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to investigate whether S&T Bancorp can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Fortunately S&T Bancorp's payout ratio is modest, at just 43% of profit.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

NasdaqGS:STBA Historic Dividend July 30th 2022

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at S&T Bancorp, with earnings per share up 6.0% on average over the last five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the past 10 years, S&T Bancorp has increased its dividend at approximately 7.2% a year on average. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

Final Takeaway

Is S&T Bancorp an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? S&T Bancorp has seen its earnings per share grow slowly in recent years, and the company reinvests more than half of its profits in the business, which generally bodes well for its future prospects. In summary, S&T Bancorp appears to have some promise as a dividend stock, and we'd suggest taking a closer look at it.

While it's tempting to invest in S&T Bancorp for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. For example, we've found 1 warning sign for S&T Bancorp that we recommend you consider before investing in the business.

