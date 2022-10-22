There's A Lot To Like About Signature Bank's (NASDAQ:SBNY) Upcoming US$0.56 Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Meaning, you will need to purchase Signature Bank's shares before the 27th of October to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 10th of November.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.56 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$2.24 per share. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Signature Bank has a trailing yield of approximately 1.6% on its current stock price of $142.31. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Signature Bank's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Signature Bank has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 11% of its income after tax.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. It's encouraging to see Signature Bank has grown its earnings rapidly, up 22% a year for the past five years.

Signature Bank also issued more than 5% of its market cap in new stock during the past year, which we feel is likely to hurt its dividend prospects in the long run. It's hard to grow dividends per share when a company keeps creating new shares.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. It looks like the Signature Bank dividends are largely the same as they were four years ago.

The Bottom Line

Should investors buy Signature Bank for the upcoming dividend? Companies like Signature Bank that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings, are usually reinvesting heavily in their business. This strategy can add significant value to shareholders over the long term - as long as it's done without issuing too many new shares. Signature Bank ticks a lot of boxes for us from a dividend perspective, and we think these characteristics should mark the company as deserving of further attention.

In light of that, while Signature Bank has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. For example - Signature Bank has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

