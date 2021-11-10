There's A Lot To Like About Select Medical Holdings' (NYSE:SEM) Upcoming US$0.13 Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) is about to go ex-dividend in just 4 days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Accordingly, Select Medical Holdings investors that purchase the stock on or after the 15th of November will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 29th of November.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.13 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.50 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Select Medical Holdings has a trailing yield of 1.5% on the current stock price of $34.33. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Select Medical Holdings has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 12% of its income after tax. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Select Medical Holdings generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Luckily it paid out just 6.7% of its free cash flow last year.

It's positive to see that Select Medical Holdings's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:SEM Historic Dividend November 10th 2021

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. It's encouraging to see Select Medical Holdings has grown its earnings rapidly, up 25% a year for the past five years. Select Medical Holdings looks like a real growth company, with earnings per share growing at a cracking pace and the company reinvesting most of its profits in the business.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Select Medical Holdings has delivered 2.5% dividend growth per year on average over the past nine years. Earnings per share have been growing much quicker than dividends, potentially because Select Medical Holdings is keeping back more of its profits to grow the business.

Final Takeaway

Is Select Medical Holdings an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? It's great that Select Medical Holdings is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. It's disappointing to see the dividend has been cut at least once in the past, but as things stand now, the low payout ratio suggests a conservative approach to dividends, which we like. There's a lot to like about Select Medical Holdings, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Select Medical Holdings is facing. To help with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Select Medical Holdings (1 can't be ignored!) that you ought to be aware of before buying the shares.

If you're in the market for dividend stocks, we recommend checking our list of top dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.