There's A Lot To Like About Scotts Miracle-Gro's (NYSE:SMG) Upcoming US$0.66 Dividend

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Thus, you can purchase Scotts Miracle-Gro's shares before the 26th of November in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 10th of December.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.66 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$2.64 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Scotts Miracle-Gro has a trailing yield of 1.6% on the current stock price of $165.88. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Fortunately Scotts Miracle-Gro's payout ratio is modest, at just 27% of profit. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Scotts Miracle-Gro generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Over the last year, it paid out more than three-quarters (87%) of its free cash flow generated, which is fairly high and may be starting to limit reinvestment in the business.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:SMG Historic Dividend November 21st 2021

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. For this reason, we're glad to see Scotts Miracle-Gro's earnings per share have risen 18% per annum over the last five years. The company paid out most of its earnings as dividends over the last year, even though business is booming and earnings per share are growing rapidly. Higher earnings generally bode well for growing dividends, although with seemingly strong growth prospects we'd wonder why management are not reinvesting more in the business.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the last 10 years, Scotts Miracle-Gro has lifted its dividend by approximately 10% a year on average. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

Final Takeaway

Is Scotts Miracle-Gro an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Earnings per share have grown at a nice rate in recent times and over the last year, Scotts Miracle-Gro paid out less than half its earnings and a bit over half its free cash flow. Scotts Miracle-Gro looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

While it's tempting to invest in Scotts Miracle-Gro for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Scotts Miracle-Gro and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

