There's A Lot To Like About Rocky Brands' (NASDAQ:RCKY) Upcoming US$0.14 Dividend

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. Ex-dividend means that investors that purchase the stock on or after the 1st of December will not receive this dividend, which will be paid on the 16th of December.

Rocky Brands's next dividend payment will be US$0.14 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$0.56 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Rocky Brands stock has a trailing yield of around 1.8% on the current share price of $30.77. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to investigate whether Rocky Brands can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. That's why it's good to see Rocky Brands paying out a modest 25% of its earnings. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Rocky Brands generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. It paid out 20% of its free cash flow as dividends last year, which is conservatively low.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. For this reason, we're glad to see Rocky Brands's earnings per share have risen 11% per annum over the last five years. Earnings per share are growing rapidly and the company is keeping more than half of its earnings within the business; an attractive combination which could suggest the company is focused on reinvesting to grow earnings further. Fast-growing businesses that are reinvesting heavily are enticing from a dividend perspective, especially since they can often increase the payout ratio later.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Since the start of our data, eight years ago, Rocky Brands has lifted its dividend by approximately 4.3% a year on average. It's good to see both earnings and the dividend have improved - although the former has been rising much quicker than the latter, possibly due to the company reinvesting more of its profits in growth.

Final Takeaway

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Rocky Brands? We love that Rocky Brands is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. These characteristics suggest the company is reinvesting in growing its business, while the conservative payout ratio also implies a reduced risk of the dividend being cut in the future. There's a lot to like about Rocky Brands, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.

While it's tempting to invest in Rocky Brands for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for Rocky Brands and you should be aware of these before buying any shares.

