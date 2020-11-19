There's A Lot To Like About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers' (NYSE:RBA) Upcoming US$0.22 Dividend

It looks like Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) is about to go ex-dividend in the next four days. This means that investors who purchase shares on or after the 24th of November will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 16th of December.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers's next dividend payment will be US$0.22 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.88 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a trailing yield of 1.4% on the current stock price of $63.65. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers paid out 53% of its earnings to investors last year, a normal payout level for most businesses. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. It distributed 37% of its free cash flow as dividends, a comfortable payout level for most companies.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:RBA Historic Dividend November 19th 2020

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. Fortunately for readers, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers's earnings per share have been growing at 13% a year for the past five years. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has an average payout ratio which suggests a balance between growing earnings and rewarding shareholders. This is a reasonable combination that could hint at some further dividend increases in the future.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the last 10 years, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has lifted its dividend by approximately 8.2% a year on average. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

The Bottom Line

Is Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? We like Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers's growing earnings per share and the fact that - while its payout ratio is around average - it paid out a lower percentage of its cash flow. Overall we think this is an attractive combination and worthy of further research.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers is facing. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

