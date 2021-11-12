There's A Lot To Like About Provident Financial Holdings' (NASDAQ:PROV) Upcoming US$0.14 Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) is about to go ex-dividend in just 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Meaning, you will need to purchase Provident Financial Holdings' shares before the 17th of November to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 9th of December.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.14 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.56 per share to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Provident Financial Holdings has a trailing yield of approximately 3.3% on its current stock price of $17. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to investigate whether Provident Financial Holdings can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Fortunately Provident Financial Holdings's payout ratio is modest, at just 48% of profit.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGS:PROV Historic Dividend November 12th 2021

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. This is why it's a relief to see Provident Financial Holdings earnings per share are up 5.5% per annum over the last five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Provident Financial Holdings has lifted its dividend by approximately 30% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Provident Financial Holdings? It has been growing its earnings per share somewhat in recent years, although it reinvests more than half its earnings in the business, which could suggest there are some growth projects that have not yet reached fruition. We think this is a pretty attractive combination, and would be interested in investigating Provident Financial Holdings more closely.

So while Provident Financial Holdings looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. For example - Provident Financial Holdings has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

