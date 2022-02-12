There's A Lot To Like About Otis Worldwide's (NYSE:OTIS) Upcoming US$0.24 Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Thus, you can purchase Otis Worldwide's shares before the 17th of February in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 10th of March.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.24 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$0.96 per share. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Otis Worldwide has a trailing yield of 1.2% on the current share price of $79.64. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. As a result, readers should always check whether Otis Worldwide has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Fortunately Otis Worldwide's payout ratio is modest, at just 32% of profit. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. It paid out 25% of its free cash flow as dividends last year, which is conservatively low.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Otis Worldwide, with earnings per share up 6.6% on average over the last three years. Management have been reinvested more than half of the company's earnings within the business, and the company has been able to grow earnings with this retained capital. Organisations that reinvest heavily in themselves typically get stronger over time, which can bring attractive benefits such as stronger earnings and dividends.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Since the start of our data, two years ago, Otis Worldwide has lifted its dividend by approximately 9.5% a year on average. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

To Sum It Up

Has Otis Worldwide got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Earnings per share have been growing moderately, and Otis Worldwide is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow as dividends, which is an attractive combination as it suggests the company is investing in growth. It might be nice to see earnings growing faster, but Otis Worldwide is being conservative with its dividend payouts and could still perform reasonably over the long run. There's a lot to like about Otis Worldwide, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Otis Worldwide is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Otis Worldwide (of which 1 is significant!) you should know about.

