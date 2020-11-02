There's A Lot To Like About OP Bancorp's (NASDAQ:OPBK) Upcoming US$0.07 Dividend

Readers hoping to buy OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. You will need to purchase shares before the 5th of November to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 20th of November.

OP Bancorp's next dividend payment will be US$0.07 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$0.28 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, OP Bancorp stock has a trailing yield of around 4.4% on the current share price of $6.43. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether OP Bancorp's dividend is reliable and sustainable. As a result, readers should always check whether OP Bancorp has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. OP Bancorp paid out a comfortable 30% of its profit last year.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGM:OPBK Historic Dividend November 2nd 2020

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. Fortunately for readers, OP Bancorp's earnings per share have been growing at 14% a year for the past five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the past two years, OP Bancorp has increased its dividend at approximately 18% a year on average. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

To Sum It Up

Is OP Bancorp worth buying for its dividend? Companies like OP Bancorp that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings, are usually reinvesting heavily in their business. Perhaps even more importantly - this can sometimes signal management is focused on the long term future of the business. In summary, OP Bancorp appears to have some promise as a dividend stock, and we'd suggest taking a closer look at it.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks OP Bancorp is facing. To help with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs for OP Bancorp that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

