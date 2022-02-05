There's A Lot To Like About Midland States Bancorp's (NASDAQ:MSBI) Upcoming US$0.29 Dividend

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Meaning, you will need to purchase Midland States Bancorp's shares before the 10th of February to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 18th of February.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.29 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$1.12 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Midland States Bancorp has a trailing yield of 3.9% on the current share price of $29.4. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. As a result, readers should always check whether Midland States Bancorp has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Midland States Bancorp paid out a comfortable 38% of its profit last year.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Midland States Bancorp, with earnings per share up 8.0% on average over the last five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Midland States Bancorp has delivered 8.3% dividend growth per year on average over the past six years. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

Final Takeaway

Should investors buy Midland States Bancorp for the upcoming dividend? Midland States Bancorp has seen its earnings per share grow slowly in recent years, and the company reinvests more than half of its profits in the business, which generally bodes well for its future prospects. We think this is a pretty attractive combination, and would be interested in investigating Midland States Bancorp more closely.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. For example, we've found 3 warning signs for Midland States Bancorp that we recommend you consider before investing in the business.

