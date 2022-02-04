There's A Lot To Like About Matson's (NYSE:MATX) Upcoming US$0.30 Dividend

It looks like Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) is about to go ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. This means that investors who purchase Matson's shares on or after the 9th of February will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 3rd of March.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.30 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$1.20 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Matson has a trailing yield of 1.3% on the current share price of $94.79. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to investigate whether Matson can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Matson is paying out just 6.9% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. It paid out 10% of its free cash flow as dividends last year, which is conservatively low.

It's positive to see that Matson's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

NYSE:MATX Historic Dividend February 4th 2022

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. It's encouraging to see Matson has grown its earnings rapidly, up 44% a year for the past five years. With earnings per share growing rapidly and the company sensibly reinvesting almost all of its profits within the business, Matson looks like a promising growth company.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Matson's dividend payments are broadly unchanged compared to where they were 10 years ago.

To Sum It Up

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Matson? Matson has grown its earnings per share while simultaneously reinvesting in the business. Unfortunately it's cut the dividend at least once in the past 10 years, but the conservative payout ratio makes the current dividend look sustainable. Matson looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

In light of that, while Matson has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for Matson that we strongly recommend you have a look at before investing in the company.

