There's A Lot To Like About LCNB's (NASDAQ:LCNB) Upcoming US$0.19 Dividend

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. Ex-dividend means that investors that purchase the stock on or after the 26th of February will not receive this dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of March.

LCNB's next dividend payment will be US$0.19 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.76 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, LCNB has a trailing yield of approximately 4.5% on its current stock price of $16.84. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether LCNB's dividend is reliable and sustainable. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. LCNB paid out a comfortable 47% of its profit last year.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqCM:LCNB Historic Dividend February 21st 2021

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. This is why it's a relief to see LCNB earnings per share are up 5.6% per annum over the last five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. LCNB has delivered an average of 1.7% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments.

Final Takeaway

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid LCNB? LCNB has seen its earnings per share grow slowly in recent years, and the company reinvests more than half of its profits in the business, which generally bodes well for its future prospects. We think this is a pretty attractive combination, and would be interested in investigating LCNB more closely.

While it's tempting to invest in LCNB for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for LCNB you should know about.

