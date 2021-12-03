There's A Lot To Like About Jack in the Box's (NASDAQ:JACK) Upcoming US$0.44 Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Accordingly, Jack in the Box investors that purchase the stock on or after the 8th of December will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 23rd of December.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.44 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$1.76 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Jack in the Box has a trailing yield of 2.1% on the current share price of $83.21. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! As a result, readers should always check whether Jack in the Box has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Jack in the Box has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 23% of its income after tax. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. What's good is that dividends were well covered by free cash flow, with the company paying out 23% of its cash flow last year.

It's positive to see that Jack in the Box's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGS:JACK Historic Dividend December 3rd 2021

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. That's why it's comforting to see Jack in the Box's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 20% per annum for the past five years. Jack in the Box looks like a real growth company, with earnings per share growing at a cracking pace and the company reinvesting most of its profits in the business.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, eight years ago, Jack in the Box has lifted its dividend by approximately 10% a year on average. It's great to see earnings per share growing rapidly over several years, and dividends per share growing right along with it.

The Bottom Line

Is Jack in the Box worth buying for its dividend? Jack in the Box has grown its earnings per share while simultaneously reinvesting in the business. Unfortunately it's cut the dividend at least once in the past eight years, but the conservative payout ratio makes the current dividend look sustainable. There's a lot to like about Jack in the Box, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.

While it's tempting to invest in Jack in the Box for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. For example, Jack in the Box has 4 warning signs (and 2 which are a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about.

