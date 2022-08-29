There's A Lot To Like About International General Insurance Holdings' (NASDAQ:IGIC) Upcoming US$0.01 Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 2 days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Therefore, if you purchase International General Insurance Holdings' shares on or after the 1st of September, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 20th of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.01 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$0.26 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, International General Insurance Holdings has a trailing yield of 3.4% on the current stock price of $7.7. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether International General Insurance Holdings's dividend is reliable and sustainable. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. International General Insurance Holdings is paying out just 18% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Click here to see how much of its profit International General Insurance Holdings paid out over the last 12 months. NasdaqCM:IGIC Historic Dividend August 29th 2022

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. It's encouraging to see International General Insurance Holdings has grown its earnings rapidly, up 40% a year for the past five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. International General Insurance Holdings has delivered an average of 20% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past two years of dividend payments. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

The Bottom Line

Is International General Insurance Holdings an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? When companies are growing rapidly and retaining a majority of the profits within the business, it's usually a sign that reinvesting earnings creates more value than paying dividends to shareholders. Perhaps even more importantly - this can sometimes signal management is focused on the long term future of the business. International General Insurance Holdings ticks a lot of boxes for us from a dividend perspective, and we think these characteristics should mark the company as deserving of further attention.

In light of that, while International General Insurance Holdings has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. For example, we've found 3 warning signs for International General Insurance Holdings (1 can't be ignored!) that deserve your attention before investing in the shares.

A common investing mistake is buying the first interesting stock you see. Here you can find a full list of high-yield dividend stocks.

