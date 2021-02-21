There's A Lot To Like About HireQuest's (NASDAQ:HQI) Upcoming US$0.05 Dividend

Readers hoping to buy HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. If you purchase the stock on or after the 26th of February, you won't be eligible to receive this dividend, when it is paid on the 15th of March.

The upcoming dividend for HireQuest will put a total of US$0.05 per share in shareholders' pockets. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. HireQuest is paying out just 8.5% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether HireQuest generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Luckily it paid out just 6.0% of its free cash flow last year.

It's positive to see that HireQuest's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqCM:HQI Historic Dividend February 21st 2021

Stocks with flat earnings can still be attractive dividend payers, but it is important to be more conservative with your approach and demand a greater margin for safety when it comes to dividend sustainability. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke.

This is HireQuest's first year of paying a dividend, so it doesn't have much of a history yet to compare to.

To Sum It Up

Is HireQuest an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Earnings per share have been flat over this time, but we're intrigued to see that HireQuest is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow as dividends. This is interesting for a few reasons, as it suggests management may be reinvesting heavily in the business, but it also provides room to increase the dividend in time. Generally we like to see both low payout ratios and strong earnings per share growth, but HireQuest is halfway there. It's a promising combination that should mark this company worthy of closer attention.

While it's tempting to invest in HireQuest for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with HireQuest (including 1 which is a bit unpleasant).

