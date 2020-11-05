There's A Lot To Like About Hennessy Advisors' (NASDAQ:HNNA) Upcoming US$0.14 Dividend

It looks like Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. You can purchase shares before the 10th of November in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 2nd of December.

Hennessy Advisors's next dividend payment will be US$0.14 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.55 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Hennessy Advisors stock has a trailing yield of around 6.6% on the current share price of $8.28. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Hennessy Advisors paid out a comfortable 46% of its profit last year.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqCM:HNNA Historic Dividend November 5th 2020

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. This is why it's a relief to see Hennessy Advisors earnings per share are up 6.3% per annum over the last five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Hennessy Advisors has delivered an average of 25% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

To Sum It Up

Should investors buy Hennessy Advisors for the upcoming dividend? Hennessy Advisors has seen its earnings per share grow slowly in recent years, and the company reinvests more than half of its profits in the business, which generally bodes well for its future prospects. In summary, Hennessy Advisors appears to have some promise as a dividend stock, and we'd suggest taking a closer look at it.

While it's tempting to invest in Hennessy Advisors for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Hennessy Advisors (of which 1 is concerning!) you should know about.

