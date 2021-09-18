There's A Lot To Like About Hackett Group's (NASDAQ:HCKT) Upcoming US$0.10 Dividend

It looks like The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) is about to go ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. This means that investors who purchase Hackett Group's shares on or after the 23rd of September will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 8th of October.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.10 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$0.40 per share. Last year's total dividend payments show that Hackett Group has a trailing yield of 2.2% on the current share price of $18.54. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Hackett Group is paying out an acceptable 56% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Fortunately, it paid out only 30% of its free cash flow in the past year.

It's positive to see that Hackett Group's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGS:HCKT Historic Dividend September 18th 2021

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. This is why it's a relief to see Hackett Group earnings per share are up 8.3% per annum over the last five years. Decent historical earnings per share growth suggests Hackett Group has been effectively growing value for shareholders. However, it's now paying out more than half its earnings as dividends. Therefore it's unlikely that the company will be able to reinvest heavily in its business, which could presage slower growth in the future.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Hackett Group has delivered 17% dividend growth per year on average over the past nine years. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Hackett Group? Earnings per share growth has been modest and Hackett Group paid out over half of its profits and less than half of its free cash flow, although both payout ratios are within normal limits. While it does have some good things going for it, we're a bit ambivalent and it would take more to convince us of Hackett Group's dividend merits.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. To help with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Hackett Group that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

