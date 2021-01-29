There's A Lot To Like About Franklin Electric's (NASDAQ:FELE) Upcoming US$0.17 Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. Investors can purchase shares before the 3rd of February in order to be eligible for this dividend, which will be paid on the 18th of February.

Franklin Electric's next dividend payment will be US$0.17 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$0.62 per share. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Franklin Electric has a trailing yield of approximately 1.0% on its current stock price of $70.01. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Franklin Electric paid out a comfortable 30% of its profit last year. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. The good news is it paid out just 14% of its free cash flow in the last year.

It's positive to see that Franklin Electric's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Franklin Electric, with earnings per share up 7.0% on average over the last five years. Management have been reinvested more than half of the company's earnings within the business, and the company has been able to grow earnings with this retained capital. Organisations that reinvest heavily in themselves typically get stronger over time, which can bring attractive benefits such as stronger earnings and dividends.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Franklin Electric has delivered an average of 11% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

Final Takeaway

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Franklin Electric? Earnings per share have been growing moderately, and Franklin Electric is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow as dividends, which is an attractive combination as it suggests the company is investing in growth. It might be nice to see earnings growing faster, but Franklin Electric is being conservative with its dividend payouts and could still perform reasonably over the long run. Franklin Electric looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

