There's A Lot To Like About Franklin Electric's (NASDAQ:FELE) Upcoming US$0.15 Dividend

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in four days. If you purchase the stock on or after the 4th of November, you won't be eligible to receive this dividend, when it is paid on the 19th of November.

Franklin Electric's next dividend payment will be US$0.15 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$0.62 per share. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Franklin Electric has a trailing yield of approximately 1.0% on its current stock price of $59.7. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Franklin Electric's dividend is reliable and sustainable. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Fortunately Franklin Electric's payout ratio is modest, at just 30% of profit. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Franklin Electric generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. It paid out 14% of its free cash flow as dividends last year, which is conservatively low.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. This is why it's a relief to see Franklin Electric earnings per share are up 7.0% per annum over the last five years. Management have been reinvested more than half of the company's earnings within the business, and the company has been able to grow earnings with this retained capital. We think this is generally an attractive combination, as dividends can grow through a combination of earnings growth and or a higher payout ratio over time.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Franklin Electric has delivered an average of 9.5% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

Final Takeaway

Is Franklin Electric an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Earnings per share growth has been growing somewhat, and Franklin Electric is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow as dividends. This is interesting for a few reasons, as it suggests management may be reinvesting heavily in the business, but it also provides room to increase the dividend in time. We would prefer to see earnings growing faster, but the best dividend stocks over the long term typically combine significant earnings per share growth with a low payout ratio, and Franklin Electric is halfway there. It's a promising combination that should mark this company worthy of closer attention.

While it's tempting to invest in Franklin Electric for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Franklin Electric you should know about.

