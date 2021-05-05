There's A Lot To Like About First Interstate BancSystem's (NASDAQ:FIBK) Upcoming US$0.41 Dividend

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in four days. Investors can purchase shares before the 10th of May in order to be eligible for this dividend, which will be paid on the 21st of May.

First Interstate BancSystem's upcoming dividend is US$0.41 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$1.64 per share to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that First Interstate BancSystem has a trailing yield of 3.4% on the current share price of $47.76. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. First Interstate BancSystem paid out 53% of its earnings to investors last year, a normal payout level for most businesses.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGS:FIBK Historic Dividend May 5th 2021

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. This is why it's a relief to see First Interstate BancSystem earnings per share are up 8.7% per annum over the last five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. First Interstate BancSystem has delivered 14% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

Final Takeaway

Is First Interstate BancSystem an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Earnings per share have been growing at a reasonable rate, and the company is paying out a bit over half its earnings as dividends. In sum this is a middling combination, and we find it hard to get excited about the company from a dividend perspective.

With that being said, if dividends aren't your biggest concern with First Interstate BancSystem, you should know about the other risks facing this business. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for First Interstate BancSystem that we strongly recommend you have a look at before investing in the company.

