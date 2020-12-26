There's A Lot To Like About First Internet Bancorp's (NASDAQ:INBK) Upcoming US$0.06 Dividend

It looks like First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) is about to go ex-dividend in the next three days. You can purchase shares before the 30th of December in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 15th of January.

First Internet Bancorp's next dividend payment will be US$0.06 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.24 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, First Internet Bancorp has a trailing yield of 0.8% on the current stock price of $28.92. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether First Internet Bancorp's dividend is reliable and sustainable. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. First Internet Bancorp paid out just 9.3% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances. First Internet Bancorp paid a dividend despite reporting negative free cash flow over the last twelve months. This may be due to heavy investment in the business, but this is still suboptimal from a dividend sustainability perspective.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGS:INBK Historic Dividend December 26th 2020

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. It's encouraging to see First Internet Bancorp has grown its earnings rapidly, up 22% a year for the past five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, eight years ago, First Internet Bancorp has lifted its dividend by approximately 5.2% a year on average. Earnings per share have been growing much quicker than dividends, potentially because First Internet Bancorp is keeping back more of its profits to grow the business.

To Sum It Up

Should investors buy First Internet Bancorp for the upcoming dividend? Companies like First Internet Bancorp that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings, are usually reinvesting heavily in their business. Perhaps even more importantly - this can sometimes signal management is focused on the long term future of the business. In summary, First Internet Bancorp appears to have some promise as a dividend stock, and we'd suggest taking a closer look at it.

So while First Internet Bancorp looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for First Internet Bancorp you should be aware of.

A common investment mistake is buying the first interesting stock you see. Here you can find a list of promising dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.