There's A Lot To Like About First Busey's (NASDAQ:BUSE) Upcoming US$0.23 Dividend

First Busey Corporation (NASDAQ:BUSE) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Therefore, if you purchase First Busey's shares on or after the 21st of October, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 29th of October.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.23 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.92 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, First Busey has a trailing yield of approximately 3.6% on its current stock price of $25.61. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to investigate whether First Busey can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. First Busey paid out a comfortable 39% of its profit last year.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. For this reason, we're glad to see First Busey's earnings per share have risen 11% per annum over the last five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the last 10 years, First Busey has lifted its dividend by approximately 6.7% a year on average. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

To Sum It Up

Is First Busey an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Companies like First Busey that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings, are usually reinvesting heavily in their business. Perhaps even more importantly - this can sometimes signal management is focused on the long term future of the business. Overall, First Busey looks like a promising dividend stock in this analysis, and we think it would be worth investigating further.

In light of that, while First Busey has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for First Busey that we strongly recommend you have a look at before investing in the company.

