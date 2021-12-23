There's A Lot To Like About Finward Bancorp's (NASDAQ:FNWD) Upcoming US$0.31 Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. This means that investors who purchase Finward Bancorp's shares on or after the 28th of December will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 7th of January.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.31 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$1.24 per share to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Finward Bancorp has a trailing yield of approximately 2.5% on its current stock price of $49.57. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. That's why it's good to see Finward Bancorp paying out a modest 28% of its earnings.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqCM:FNWD Historic Dividend December 23rd 2021

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. For this reason, we're glad to see Finward Bancorp's earnings per share have risen 10% per annum over the last five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, Finward Bancorp has increased its dividend at approximately 7.5% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

The Bottom Line

Should investors buy Finward Bancorp for the upcoming dividend? Typically, companies that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings are keeping the profits for reinvestment in the business. This is one of the most attractive investment combinations under this analysis, as it can create substantial value for investors over the long run. In summary, Finward Bancorp appears to have some promise as a dividend stock, and we'd suggest taking a closer look at it.

Curious about whether Finward Bancorp has been able to consistently generate growth? Here's a chart of its historical revenue and earnings growth.

