There's A Lot To Like About Enterprise Bancorp's (NASDAQ:EBTC) Upcoming US$0.18 Dividend

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 3 days. You will need to purchase shares before the 5th of February to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 1st of March.

Enterprise Bancorp's next dividend payment will be US$0.18 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.74 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Enterprise Bancorp has a trailing yield of approximately 2.9% on its current stock price of $25.34. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to investigate whether Enterprise Bancorp can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Enterprise Bancorp paid out a comfortable 26% of its profit last year.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. For this reason, we're glad to see Enterprise Bancorp's earnings per share have risen 11% per annum over the last five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Enterprise Bancorp has delivered 6.3% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

The Bottom Line

Has Enterprise Bancorp got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Companies like Enterprise Bancorp that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings, are usually reinvesting heavily in their business. This is one of the most attractive investment combinations under this analysis, as it can create substantial value for investors over the long run. In summary, Enterprise Bancorp appears to have some promise as a dividend stock, and we'd suggest taking a closer look at it.

Want to learn more about Enterprise Bancorp? Here's a visualisation of its historical rate of revenue and earnings growth.

